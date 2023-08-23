Cameroonian brothers’ & CoCT woman human trafficking case back in court

The brothers, along with another accused, Leandre Williams, face more than 40 charges for allegedly trafficking women, forcing them to use drugs and then work as prostitutes.

CAPE TOWN - A human trafficking case involving two Cameroonian brothers and a Cape Town woman is back in court.

The brothers Edward and Yannick Ayuk, along with another accused, Leandre Williams, face more than 40 charges for allegedly trafficking women from Springbok and Uppington and forcing them to use drugs and get into sex work in Brooklyn and Milnerton.

READ: Father tells court how his daughter was forced to work at illegal CT brothel

Williams took to the stand for cross-examination on Wednesday, but she denied any involvement in human trafficking.

She told the court she had been a sex worker in Cape Town and in Springbok and that she had been married to Edward Ayuk, but they are now separated.

Williams detailed that sex work in Springbok is rife and it is the norm for the women to come to Cape Town for work.

Defence Advocate Bashier Sibda asked Williams if she sent women to the Ayuk brothers while she had been in Uppington, but she denied this, saying she only sent one woman to Cape Town to look after her children.

It is alleged that the Ayuk brothers then recruited the woman, along with others from Springbok, to work for them as sex workers.