Cable theft & infrastructure vandalism being worsened by power cuts - CoCT

This comes after no less than nine suburbs in Cape Town were left without electricity for much of Tuesday due to vandalism, theft, damage to infrastructure and cable theft.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that vandalism and cable theft was an ongoing epidemic made worse by load shedding.

This comes after no less than nine suburbs in Cape Town were left without electricity for much of Tuesday due to vandalism, theft, damage to infrastructure and cable theft.

City Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, said that as long as there was monetary value in cables, the practice would continue.

"The city has already started implementing alternative materials where feasible. The theft and vandalism have been made worse by Eskom’s load shedding, leaving areas without power for hours."

Van Reenen said that the city's energy safety team had been assisting police in curbing these crimes.

She encouraged the public to report related matters to 0800 1100 77 or SMS 31220.