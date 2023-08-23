Brazil's Lula backs common BRICS trade unit but wants to keep national currency

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are in talks to overhaul the global financial systems.

JOHANNESBURG - President of Brazil Lula da Silva said that talks of a common currency for cross-border trade between BRICS nations should not come at the expense of national currencies.

Lula made the comments at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders Dialogue in Sandton on Tuesday night.

This includes plans to abandon the dollar as the default trade currency.

Brazil and Russia are among the top backers of the move now dubbed as de-dollarisation in a bid to lessen dependence on the greenback.

Lula’s stance comes as the leading emerging economies deepen their multilateral approach.

"For investment to grow, and drive development, we must ensure more credibility, predictability, and legal certainty, as well as political and social certainty for the private sector. For this reason, I have advocated the idea of growing financial integration where we could have a trade unit that would not replace our national currencies."