Ahead of interviews, EFF again objects to Gcaleka being shortlisted for PP job

Parliament will interview eight candidates over the next two days to replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose non-renewable term ends in October.

CAPE TOWN - The EFF has once again raised its objection to acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka being shortlisted for the top job.

But the EFF said Gcaleka’s performance in an office that has lost the public’s trust should exclude her from vying for the post.

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka will be the last of the eight candidates to be interviewed on Thursday for the seven-year term of Public Protector.

She was appointed as the deputy in early 2020 and has been acting in the position for more than a year since embattled incumbent Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended.

On Tuesday, EFF MP Omphile Maotwe launched another bid to have her removed from the list of candidates.

"We have the chance to appoint someone who can rejuvenate the institution, giving it a fresh start. So for this reason, we question the suitability of the current deputy Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka."

But Maotwe was ruled out of order by committee chairperson, Cyril Xaba.

MPs said the EFF could raise their objections to candidates during the interviewing process.