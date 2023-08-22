Zimbabweans watch voters' roll dispute play out in court on eve of elections

MATABELELAND, ZIMBABWE - On the eve of election day in Zimbabwe, the country is keenly watching a voters' roll dispute playing out in the courts.

The opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change, said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) gave them a voters' roll that is unsearchable, but the commission insists it was legally complied with.

Zimbabweans will cast their votes on Wednesday for presidential and legislative elections against a backdrop of the country's economic crises which has seen citizens looking for greener pastures elsewhere.

The Zanu-PF party, currently headed by President Emerson Mnangagwa, has been in power since independence 43 years ago.

In Matabeleland political parties and ZEC on Tuesday began the process of deploying agents and observers were also positioning themselves at various polling stations.

The key issues they want to be addressed are that of the economy and the inflation and the service delivery such as improved health, education and infrastructure.

These are the most common pressing issues most Zimbabweans want to be addressed urgently.