WC municipality asks GotG to supply water to 2 towns amid shortages

This is after the Matzikama Local Municipality's water infrastructure maintenance was causing water shortages in the area, according to Western Cape Disaster Management's head, Colin Deiner.

CAPE TOWN - The Matzikama Local Municipality has reached out to Gift of the Givers, requesting it to supply water to the Western Cape towns of Vredendal and Vanrynsdorp.

The provincial chief director of Disaster Management and Fire and Rescue Services, Colin Deiner, said the municipality was undergoing water infrastructure maintenance that was causing a shortage in the area.

Gift of the Givers said that according to its assessments, the municipality ran out of clean drinking water and would not have any for the next five to seven days.

"We will be visiting schools, clinics, and hospitals in the Matzikama area, and delivering urgent assistance to communities,” said spokesperson Ali Sablay.

“[What is] most concerning is the clinics and hospitals, as they cannot afford for them to be closed."