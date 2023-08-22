SA, China sign 11 agreements to seal collaboration efforts

These agreements are to ensure greater collaboration between the two countries in trade, energy, higher education and international diplomacy.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has signed eleven memorandums of understanding with the People’s Republic of China.

The signing ceremony took place at the Union Buildings on Wednesday during the official State visit of the Chinese President, XI Jinping.

In his remarks at the Union Buildings, Jinping said China supports South Africa’s efforts to become a major player in geopolitics and trade.

Jinping added that China looked forward to accessing more of South Africa’s imports.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said there is an understanding between the two countries to narrow the trade deficit – which leans proportionally in favour of China.

"And that one of the ways to do so is ensuring greater market access for value-added South African goods that can be exported to the South African market. We are also very delighted that China has agreed to re-open the export of beef to China. This is going to give a huge boost to our agricultural sector.”

Ramaphosa and Jinping are expected to co-chair the China-Africa roundtable discussions during the BRICS Summit.