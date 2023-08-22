Ramaphosa seeks to narrow trade deficit between SA and China

South Africa is China's biggest bilateral trade partner in Africa, with a recorded R614 billion spent last year between the two countries.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to narrow the trade deficit between South Africa and China.

The first citizen said South Africa remained China's biggest bilateral trade partner in Africa, with a recorded R614 billion spent last year between the two countries.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria where he welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping for his fourth official State visit to South Africa.

He said Jinping's State visit and the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit are an opportunity for South Africa to improve trade deals with the member countries.

"This, for us, is a valuable opportunity for China to lend its support and to various countries on our continent and to deepen its own relationship with various countries in Africa."