NPA determined to find mastermind behind Deokaran's hit to bring family justice

And while they've divulged the identity of the individual who recruited them, he's understood to have been a middleman with the ultimate paymaster still unknown.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it remains committed to finding out who ordered the hit on Babita Deokaran.

The six men who were arrested for the crime pleaded guilty to her murder on Tuesday and were sentenced to between six and 22 years in prison.

Deokaran was shot and killed outside her south Joburg home in August 2021.

According to the information they’ve placed before the court, though, they were merely hired hands.

And while they’ve divulged the identity of the individual who recruited them, he’s understood to have been a middleman with the ultimate paymaster still unknown.

In handing down the accused’s sentences in the Joburg High Court, Judge Motsamai Makume highlighted that there were still unanswered questions.

At the top of the list of questions is who exactly ordered the hit on Deokaran.

Speaking after the proceedings, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they remain committed to finding the answers.

And that they’re hopeful that the new information they’d been provided with through their negotiations with the accused before court would prove useful in this regard.

‘’So, in our quest to deliver justice to the family of the Deokarans, we will continue as the NPA and luckily, we have information now at our disposal that was given to us by the accused before court. So now we have something we can work on as the State in order to bring this matter to finality.’’

Mjonondwane added that they want to help the family find closure and ensure Deokaran’s death was not in vain.