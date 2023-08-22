No backlog, no issues at Far East Rand Hospital mortuary - Gauteng Health MEC

Despite reports suggesting the morgue fridges and cold storage systems malfunctioned, the provincial MEC for Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said she was satisfied with the progress made at the hospital mortuary.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said there was an improvement in the effectiveness of the Far East Rand Hospital mortuary in Ekurhuleni.

This followed reports suggesting the morgue’s fridges and cold storage systems malfunctioned.

In 2019, the facility recorded a backlog of unclaimed bodies while fridges used to store bodies were reportedly broken.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said she was satisfied with the progress made at the hospital mortuary.

“The MEC is satisfied with the work that is being done at the facility. There is a lot of improvement from where it was 12 months ago,” Gauteng Health spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said.

“There are no issues with the facility’s mortuary and cold storage facilities. In fact, the hospital’s mortuary has a surplus capacity to store bodies and has no backlog.”

He added that the fridges were now fully operational.

“Currently, the hospital’s mortuary can accommodate about 89 bodies in storage and are designed to store bodies and keep them in good condition for a period of more than six months.”