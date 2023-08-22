Mkhwebane missed another deadline to respond to her removal

Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed to respond to the inquiry within the stipulated time because her new lawyers say they need time to brief counsel.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has missed another deadline to respond to calls for her removal by the Section 194 inquiry.

The inquiry into her fitness to hold office had given her until Monday to respond to its findings in its draft report.

This is after the inquiry found her guilty of incompetence and misconduct and recommended that she remove herself.

Mkhwebane failed to respond to the inquiry within the stipulated time because her new lawyers said they needed time to brief counsel.

READ: MPs say Mkhwebane is guilty of misconduct for ignoring various court findings

Parliament legal advisor Fatima Ebrahim said Mkhwebane's new lawyers need a couple of weeks.

"They estimate that they can meaningfully participate in the next couple of weeks or so, depending on the nature of the record and extent of issues arising."

But the African National Congress’ Bheki Nkosi said they don’t have time to consider the new request.

"The circumstances and the deadlines do not allow us to positively consider the request from the attorneys."

The inquiry continues and is expected to adopt its final report for the National Assembly’s consideration.