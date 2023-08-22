Meyiwa murder trial: Officer who photographed scene to give testimony

Thobeka Mhlalo, a police officer who photographed the crime scene the day after the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder in October 2014, began her evidence-in-chief late Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial returns to court on Tuesday with a new witness now on the stand.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was shot and killed in what appears to be a robbery at his then-girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo's home in October 2014.

Five men are now on trial in the Pretoria High Court, charged with his murder.

The trial got underway in April 2021, but after the presiding judge fell ill, it needed to start anew before a new judge in July.

READ MORE:

After close to a week on the stand, forensic officer Thabo Mosia has now wrapped up his evidence.

He faced a gruelling cross-examination on Monday when he was questioned about the police's handling of the crime scene and what appeared to be serious faux pas that were made, in terms of preserving and collecting evidence.

A new witness, Thobeka Mhlalo, who's also a police officer and photographed the crime scene the following day, has taken the stand.

She began her evidence-in-chief late on Monday afternoon before it was rolled over to Tuesday.