Meyiwa murder trial: Five accused want to see photos of deceased's post-mortem

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng in the Pretoria High Court disputed that the photos should be shown in court, saying that they should rather be printed out and handed over to the accused.

JOHANNESBURG - The five men on trial for the murder Senzo Meyiwa have made a demand to be provided with the photos of the former Bafana Bafana captain's post-mortem.

The men appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday morning, where police officer Thobeka Mhlalo continued with her testimony related to her photographing the crime scene on the day after his murder.

Meyiwa was killed in 2014 in an alleged botched robbery at the home of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

READ: Meyiwa murder trial: Officer who photographed scene to give testimony

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng disputed that the photos should be shown in court, saying that they should rather be printed out and handed over to the accused.

“If you show dismembered photos of the deceased, it’s not in good taste because the person is already dead,” he said.

“You can say these photos should be shown to you, your colleagues, and the accused but not the public.”