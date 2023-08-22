Joburg City Power looking into power outages affecting several areas in metro

Several households woke up to darkness on Tuesday morning after a major outage at the Hurst Hill substation.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power has dispatched a team to look into power outages in parts of the metro.

Several households woke up to darkness on Tuesday morning after a major outage at the Hurst Hill substation.

City Power said that the outage was caused by the breakdown of a line that supplied electricity to several communities across the municipality.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "This is affecting several areas, including Auckland Park, Brixton, Melville, Westdene, Newlands, Montclair, Sophiatown and surrounding areas. We have dispatched operators to two substations that are interlinked to investigate the causes of this outage. Estimated time of restoration will be communicated as soon as the cause of the outage is identified."

He said that the outage will not affect water supply.

"We, however, don’t think it will affect the water pumping system in the area because that line was secured in the past when we had these kinds of outages."