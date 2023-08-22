IN PICS: Refuse truck removed from sinkhole in Lavender Hill

Mayco member for urban waste management, Grant Twigg, said that a section of Mirbey Road gave way while the truck was doing its rounds in Lavender Hill.

CAPE TOWN - A refuse compactor truck has been retrieved from a sinkhole in Lavender Hill, Cape Town after a section of road gave way.

Mayco member for urban waste management, Grant Twigg, said that a section of Mirbey Road gave way while the truck was doing its rounds in Lavender Hill.

The City of Cape Town's emergency response members work to remove a refuse truck from a sinkhole in Lavender Hill. Pictures: @CityofCT/X

"There was nothing untoward. They couldn't see anything wrong with the road and when they went through, the road just gave way."

Twigg said that of the six refuse workers in the truck, a female staff member sustained minor injuries and was treated in hospital.

"The road has now been cordoned off and the road's department is now dealing with that to look at the cause of it, why the road gave way and looking at the repairing of the road."

Twigg said that Mirbey Road will remain closed until the sinkhole has been repaired.