CT ward councillor to pursue case after alleged water metre thief goes free

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is under siege as a result of the ongoing theft of water metres.

Ward 63 councillor Carmen Siebritz deemed the city's spending of more than R3.9 million on curbing the crime as an unnecessary expenditure.

Siebritz put the spotlight on Fairways in the southern suburbs where 33 water metres were stolen in the last three months.

"As the ward councillor for the area of Fairways, the community and I were ecstatic at the arrest of the perpetrator. Immediately, we [sprang] into action, and a petition seeking no bail was launched. The petition gained traction within six hours and a total of 280+ signatures were obtained."

She said the community was unhappy when the charges against a suspect were recently withdrawn and the matter struck from the roll due to the stolen water metre numbers being missing from the case evidence.

"It's my intention to pursue the matter, and therefore I will now submit the water metre numbers and walk the petition to the State prosecutor in a bid to have the matter put back on the roll. While some may argue this to be a petty crime, it costs the city lots of money."

Siebritz said the theft of water metres also caused a massive inconvenience for residents who needed to go without water until the stolen metres were replaced.