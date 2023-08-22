CoCT official looking forward to Santaco attending taxi task team meeting

Members of the taxi umbrella body will join representatives from the city and provincial government, following the recently interdicted minibus taxi strike earlier in August.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee (mayco) member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, said he was looking forward to the South African National Taxi Council’s (Santaco) leadership attending Tuesday’s minibus taxi task team meeting.

Members of the taxi umbrella body will join representatives from the city and provincial government, following a minibus taxi strike that was marred by deadly violence earlier in August.

Quintas said the importance of all stakeholders being present couldn’t be overstated.

"Our common interest is in the free and dignified movement of the many thousands of Cape Town residents who rely on public transport, and by keeping that principle to heart, all other differences can be figured out."

Quintas said he believed that everyone needed to work together to move Cape Town's taxi industry forward.

“We have found common ground on the terms of the agreement that brought an end to the minibus taxi stay-away, which has now been made a court order that is legally binding for all parties. Our work in the task team can now proceed constructively."