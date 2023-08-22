Cape Malay cooking legend needs help raising cancer treatment funds

She's helped many who struggled with the simplest of tasks like cooking rice to become stalwarts in front of the stove.

CAPE TOWN - For years Fatima Sydow's infectious laughter and warm and bubbly personality have filled our kitchens as the Cape Malay cooking legend taught us how to prepare some of the Cape's most loved dishes.

She's helped many who struggled with the simplest of tasks like cooking rice to become stalwarts in front of the stove.

Now the much-loved foodie needs help as she battles stage 4 cancer.

For the past three years, Sydow has undergone various treatments and operations to fight the disease and has reached a point now where she can no longer work.

A BackaBuddy page has since been set up to assist Sydow financially.

Her sister Hajiera Sydow said the response has been overwhelming.

"It was the hardest thing for her to do. She has been putting it off for a long time, however, the last few weeks have been extremely challenging. The Back a Buddy link is on her Facebook Page and all over social media.

"The target was set for five hundred thousand rand and we are currently sitting at nearly four hundred thousand and we thank everyone from all over the world that has contributed."

Sydow explained how the family is getting through this trying time.

"Nothing gets her down absolutely nothing, not even the pain that she's going through. She will just sit there quietly and then all of a sudden, she starts singing and starts making jokes and that is how we know Fatima. And that is how we as a family get through this hard time that we are going through currently, we motivate and we uplift one another."