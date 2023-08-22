BRICS Business Forum: Non-tariff barriers key hindrance to agriculture trade

The BRICS Business Forum is currently underway at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Business leaders at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, Russia) forum said non-tariff barriers are one of the main reasons why agriculture trade remains low between the member States.

The BRICS Business Forum is underway at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The forum serves as a precursor to the main BRICS event set to take off in earnest later in the day.

One of the main issues set to be discussed throughout the three-day conference is improving intra-trade between the five countries.

According to the speakers at the BRICS Business Forum, it is largely down to the slow change of policies regarding the production, harvesting and transporting of agricultural items.

A member of the BRICS Business Council from India, Jaidev Shroff, said the barriers for entry-level farmers remain impossibly high.

He said this leads to many farmers being limited to selling their stock locally.

"So, it's very important that as BRICS, which is the largest producer, largest consumer, we dominate that role in understanding some of these policies being driven what is the ulterior motive. And address it in a proper way otherwise agriculture development in a continent like Africa which can really be the food basket of the world will never happen."

The chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa – Wandile Sihlobo – said there is urgency from businesses at relooking these policies.

However, he added, the urgency is not reflected in the political sector.