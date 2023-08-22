All 8 Public Protector candidates pass vetting process, 1 candidate cries foul

An ad hoc committee of Parliament on Tuesday considered reports from State Security Agency, the police and its own human resources division. But lawyer Macbeth Ncongwane has written to the committee claiming the shortlisting process has been unfair.

CAPE TOWN - All eight candidates vying to be at the helm of the Office of the Public Protector have passed the vetting process.

An ad hoc committee of Parliament on Tuesday considered reports from State Security Agency, the police and its own human resources division.

But at least one nominee who was not shortlisted is crying foul over the process.

The ad hoc committee which will conduct the interviews for a new Public Protector - has received a police report confirming that none of the candidates have committed a criminal offence.

READ: Parly committee 'doubtful' two weeks is enough to vet and screen PP candidates

The SSA meanwhile, said the chosen candidate will be thoroughly screened. But for now, it can confirm that all candidates are suitable to be interviewed.

Parliament’s human resources division said all candidates’ qualifications have also been verified.

But lawyer Macbeth Ncongwane has written to the committee claiming the shortlisting process has been unfair.

Members of Parliament however, said they followed set criteria in making their selections.

"There were no adverse comments made on any of the candidates in the meeting we had, and the process was transparent as colleagues are saying," said the ad hoc committee chairperson, Cyril Xaba.

The first four candidates will be interviewed on Wednesday in an open meeting of Parliament.