6 suspects accused of murdering Babita Deokaran plead guilty

JOHANNESBURG - All six suspects arrested for the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran have pleaded guilty for the crime.

Deokaran, a high-ranking official with the Gauteng Department of Health, was assassinated outside her home in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg, on 23 August 2021, weeks after flagging millions of rands worth of suspicious payments from Tembisa Hospital.

The accused before court were arrested in the days that followed.

On Tuesday, they entered a plea and sentence agreement in the Johannesburg High Court.

Proceedings are ongoing.

