Go

6 suspects accused of murdering Babita Deokaran plead guilty

Deokaran, a high-ranking official with the Gauteng Department of Health, was assassinated outside her home in Johannesburg south in 2021, weeks after flagging millions of rands worth of suspicious payments from Tembisa Hospital.

The six men accused of murdering Babita Deokaran appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on 22 August 2023. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News
The six men accused of murdering Babita Deokaran appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on 22 August 2023. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News
22 August 2023 11:03

JOHANNESBURG - All six suspects arrested for the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran have pleaded guilty for the crime.

Deokaran, a high-ranking official with the Gauteng Department of Health, was assassinated outside her home in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg, on 23 August 2021, weeks after flagging millions of rands worth of suspicious payments from Tembisa Hospital.

The accused before court were arrested in the days that followed.

On Tuesday, they entered a plea and sentence agreement in the Johannesburg High Court.

Proceedings are ongoing.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA