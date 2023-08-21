SANDF troops to from part of security detail for BRICS Summit

Over 40 heads of state and international delegates will attend the three-day summit at the Sandton Convention Centre from Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has deployed troops to form part of the security detail for the upcoming BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday morning addressed hundreds of law enforcement officers that had been deployed to the Sandton area for the duration of the summit.

He said the soldiers would be an addition to the hundreds of police officers already on the streets of Sandton.

"Say to criminals, this is what we will do, ensure to criminals that you will make their lives difficult. We are calling on the leadership of all the forces to remind those who get out of their line of march that that’s not the way to go."