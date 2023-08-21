SA's law enforcers primed to ensure BRICS Summit runs smoothly

More than 40 heads of States will attend the summit sitting at the Sandton Convention Centre from Tuesday until Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - As preparations for the BRICS Summit are underway, Police Minister Bheki Cele said law enforcement agencies are more than ready to ensure the event runs smoothly.

More than 40 heads of States will attend the summit sitting at the Sandton Convention Centre from Tuesday until Thursday.

Cele has emphasised that one of the government’s top priorities during the duration of the summit is the safety of delegates.

On Monday, he addressed hundreds of officers and soldiers deployed to safeguard the multi-national event.

As leaders of over 40 countries are scheduled to be under one roof for three days, the security cluster affirmed its commitment to safeguarding the highly anticipated event.

Cele expressed the importance of having a strong security detail at the upcoming summit.

READ: Parliament: BRICS summit can unlock many possibilities for global collaboration

"To have 40% of the world all together in one country is a serious challenge, but we are not scared."

He added that the police are more than capable of managing events of this magnitude.

"One event that everybody kept asking if we were capable of doing was the World Cup. By the time the World Cup ended, nobody was asking that question."

In the meantime, police officers and members of the South African National Defence Force are already out on the streets of Sandton.

ALSO READ:

• Ramaphosa defends SA's BRICS participation, emphasises non-aligned policy

• BRICS growth evidence of 'multipolarity' of the times, says Ramaphosa

• SA confident of hosting safe and secure BRICS Summit

• BRICS expansion not about building body that's anti-West, says Pandor