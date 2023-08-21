SA looking to strengthen trade ties with China, says Ramaphosa

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa wanted to address the trade deficit between the two countries.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is looking to strengthen trade ties with China as it marks its 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his fourth state visit to South Africa on Tuesday ahead of the BRICS Summit.

Bilateral trade with China has grown from less than one billion rand in 1998 to over R614 billion in 2022.

President Ramaphosa said relations between South Africa and China were underpinned by a 10-year strategic programme of cooperation which will end in 2029.

He said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit was an opportunity to assess progress made in the areas of cooperation and to identify ways of deepening collaboration.

Over 200 Chinese companies have a presence in South Africa.

Ramaphosa has outlined key strategic areas for the two countries, citing energy and tourism as two that hold potential.

SA Tourism expects inbound Chinese tourism to recover to pre-COVID levels by 2026 and the country will be actively promoted at a number of upcoming Chinese expos.

Ramaphosa said South Africa was encouraged by China’s support for its presidency of the G20 group of countries in 2025 and both countries are committed to transforming global governance institutions to give developing economies a voice.