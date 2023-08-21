Police Minister Cele to brief security personnel ahead of start of BRICS Summit

The 15th BRICS Summit is taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday, with at least 40 heads of state in attendance.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to brief security personnel deployed to Sandton on the BRICS Summit.

The police ministry said that this briefing was meant to ensure that all personnel were aware of their duties for the next few days.

It's all systems go with the BRICS Summit, as preparations for the event have been completed.

South Africa is hosting the summit for the first time since 2018, with dignitaries from member states including Brazil, Russia, India and China expected to be in the country until Thursday.

The police ministry said that the security personnel parade would include police officers from various departments and private security.

This as some roads in Sandton are closed off to traffic due to the summit.

West Street, Fifth Street and Alice Lane are closed off in the vicinity of the Sandton Convention Centre.