Phala Phala saga: ActionSA smells a rat after Sarb report vindicates Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency has noted the conclusion of South African Reserve Bank Phala Phala's investigation.

The central bank has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing regarding a burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

The probe is centered on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa had to disclose the foreign currency estimated to be about R4 million stolen at the farm in 2020.

Political parties are reacting to Sarb's findings with ActionSA considering legal action.

Party spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said ActionSA is concerned that government entities are being used to clear Ramaphosa.

"We firmly believe that the Sarb investigation is another attempt to cover up the president's involvement in the burglary."

Ngobeni said Ramaphosa cannot receive special treatment simply because he is the president of the country.

"How is it possible that the dollars could be hidden away in a couch without our financial agencies being aware of it?"

She said ActionSA would ensure that Ramaphosa is held accountable and the Sarb report is released publicly.