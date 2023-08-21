Payment backlogs frustrating SRD beneficiaries: 'I can’t do anything without it'

Though many beneficiaries of Sassa's R350 SRD grant were dependent on it due to unemployment, some had grievances with payments of the grant being inconsistent.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries took to social media to express frustration over backlogs in the payment of the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant (SRD grant).

Some beneficiaries said while their applications were approved, there was no consistency on payments.

The agency introduced the SRD grant in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Most unemployed people in the country applied for the R350 grant provided by government, however, some weren’t receiving the money consistently.

READ: Sassa receives over 13 million R350 SRD Grant applications in Jan, Parly hears

A man, who spoke to Eyewitness News on the condition of staying anonymous, said this hindered his ability to apply for jobs, as it was his only source of income.

“This R350 helps me with transport money to go look for jobs, to buy basic needs, and to print CVs. If I don’t have this money, then I can’t do any of these things.”

Similarly, others took to Facebook to air their frustration.

In an emailed response to one of the beneficiaries that Eyewitness News saw, Sassa said it was experiencing a backlog that led to delays in the payments of grants.

At the time of publishing, the agency was not available for comment.