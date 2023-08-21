Morocco’s foreign ministry denies claims the country wants to join BRICS

Morocco has distanced itself from the bloc of emerging economies as South Africa prepares to play host to the 15th annual summit in Sandton on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Morocco’s foreign ministry has vehemently denied claims that the country is among those queuing to be part of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) bloc.

More than 20 countries are believed to have formally applied to join the multilateral body as talks of expansion loom.

But Morocco has issued a scathing media statement where it denies wanting in on the partnership between BRICS nations.

Not only has Morocco denied its supposed candidacy to join BRICS – but the north African country has also announced plans to snub the African outreach programme.

The country’s foreign ministry said it won’t attend the BRICS-Africa meeting later this week because it believes South Africa issued the invitation unilaterally and without the backing of other BRICS members or the African Union.

The Rabat government has characterised the move as underhanded.

South Africa’s bilateral ties with Morocco remain soured over the north African State’s occupation of Western Sahara.

In the statement, Morocco said the tense relationship between the two governments is a result of SA’s hostile and dogmatic approach.

While Morocco remains critical of Pretoria it said it has no reservations about doing business with the other four member states of BRICS.