Meyiwa murder trial: Police's handling of crime scene thrust into the spotlight

A new police witness - Thobeka Mhlalo - has now taken the stand.

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has wrapped up for the day.

The trial of the five men charged with the soccer star’s 2014 murder - in an apparent robbery at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus - continued in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took the stand last week for the State and faced a tough grilling from the defence under cross-examination on Monday.

Under cross-examination, Mosia was quizzed on what appears to be numerous bungles the police made in handling the crime scene.

From not taking fingerprints from the kitchen door - from where it’s believed the alleged intruders gained access - to not testing the other people who were in the house that night for gunshot residue and leaving the scene unattended for four hours.

He stood firm, though, that his job is to assist detectives and investigating officers and - essentially - that he operates on their instructions.

Mhlalo photographed the crime scene the following day.

So far, her testimony has focused largely on her qualifications and experience.

She will be back on the stand on Tuesday.