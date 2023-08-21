KZN policeman to appear in court for alleged murder of his pregnant girlfriend

The 48-year-old sergeant was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal policeman is expected to appear at the Ixopo Magistrates Court on Monday for allegedly murdering his girlfriend who was pregnant with triplets.

The 48-year-old sergeant was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday.

Ipid spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, said the man will also face charges of dealing in illegal substances after a stash of dagga and other exhibits were found at his home during the arrest.

"It is alleged that the suspect killed a 34-year-old pregnant girlfriend on the 13th of August 2023. The girlfriend is said to have been pregnant with triplets. She was found 1.4 kilometres away from her home on the 14th of August 2023."