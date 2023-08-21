Free State farmer facing 17 charges for tampering with electricity metres

A farmer in Free State is facing 17 charges of fraud, corruption and malicious damage to property for allegedly tampering with electricity meters.

This followed an audit by Eskom that revealed the illegal connections were on several premises linked to the 46-year-old in Steunmekaar and Petrusburg.

The illegal connections are alleged to have occurred in 2016, and it's understood the aim was to reduce electricity costs.

Officials said this cost Eskom a loss of R1.9 million.

"The Free State head of the Hawks, Major-General Mokgadi Bokaba, would like to caution all residents about tampering with electricity meters,” Hawks representative in Free State Zweli Mohobeleli said.

"Trying to reduce electricity costs by tampering with electricity meters is a criminal offence. You shall be arrested and prosecuted," he continued.

“We have reason to suspect that the farmer might have been assisted. Leads in this regard are being followed".