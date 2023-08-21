Forensic officer Mosia back on the stand as Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Thabo Mosia was the first forensic officer to arrive at the scene to collect evidence that would help piece together how Meyiwa was shot.

JOHANNESBURG - Forensic officer, Thabo Mosia, is expected back on the stand when proceedings at the Senzo Meyiwa trial resume on Monday morning.

This would be Mosia’s fourth day of testimony as the State unpacked the footballer’s complex murder in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

Mosia previously conceded that investigations may have been compromised, following a delay in securing the murder scene.

Mosia said the clues he collected pointed to several suggestions that the footballer had his back to the kitchen door when he was shot with a revolver.

He also told the court that he believed a total of two shots were fired that night.

He admitted that gunpowder residue tests were not done on the people inside the house with Meyiwa when he was shot, including his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, and several other friends.

While five men are now on trial for the murder, the identity of the shooter remains unknown.

The concessions made by Mosia also prompted defence lawyers to discredit the credibility of the forensic evidence and investigations.

Lawyer Zandile Mshololo is expected to cross-examine Mosia on his testimony before a new witness is called to the stand.