Firefighters contain Ga-rankuwa electronics and chemicals factory blaze

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said two fire engines, two water tankers and aerial support were dispatched to contain the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - A production factory filled with chemicals and electronics has burnt down in the City of Tshwane.

Tshwane emergency services responded to a fire incident in the Ga-rankuwa industrial area where an electronic factory was up in flames.

READ: Tshwane EMS extinguishes up blaze following generator explosion

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said two fire engines, two water tankers and aerial support were dispatched to contain the blaze.

“It has not been determined what other flammable and combustible chemicals were in the factory when approximately 20 units/plants of SVA Electronics were gutted by the blaze. Firefighters managed to contain and control the blaze even though firefighting operations continued throughout the night to the morning.”