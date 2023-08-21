Eskom to implement various stages of power cuts as generating units break down

Eskom said that it was implementing varying stages of load shedding on Monday following a breakdown of some generating units.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would implement varying stages of load shedding on Monday following a breakdown of some generating units.

Stage one load shedding started at 5am on Monday morning and will contiue until 4pm before stage three of the rolling power cuts begins.

Stage three will then be implemented from 4pm in the afternoon until Tuesday morning.

This pattern is expected to continue indefinitely.

Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena: "We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding."