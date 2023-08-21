Eskom slams reports on board chair Makwana's church as 'sensational'

On Sunday, two separate newspapers published articles that the International Pentecostal Holiness Church where Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, serves as secretary failed to pay its electricity debt of over R2 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has described media reports about a church where its board chairperson is a congregant as simply sensational.

The church, boasting 350 branches nationwide and about 3 million members, is alleged to receive its electricity directly from Eskom and not through the municipality.

Eskom has slammed the allegations, saying Makwana is not involved in any operational matters and has no influence on credit management processes.

Spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena: "Eskom finds the angle of the stories by the newspapers to be sensational. The organisation also finds the dragging/referencing of the chairman in this highly operational matter because of his religious affiliation, unnecessary. His freedom of association as enshrined in the Constitution may have been violated/trampled upon by this reporting."

Mokwena said that these reports were concerning.

"Eskom fully supports media freedom and values the media as its key stakeholder, however, the organisation is concerned about what appears to be the misuse of media freedom by the newspapers in this instance."