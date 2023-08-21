Dirco: SA to focus on building equitable world governance system at BRICS Summit

All eyes are on the country as the 15th BRICS Summit takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday, with at least 40 heads of state in attendance.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s (Dirco) director-general, Zane Dangor, said that South Africa would be focusing on building an equitable world governance system at the BRICS Summit.

This will be the first time the country is hosting the summit since 2018, with dignitaries from member states, including Brazil, Russia, India and China, expected to be in the country until Thursday.

While some participating countries were pushing for the formation of a BRICS currency in replacement of the dollar, Dangor said South Africa's focus wasn't de-dollarisation.

"What we want is an equitable system and the way we should start is how do we trade within our own currencies and that's on the agenda, not de-dollarisation or a new currency, but how do we trade with our own currency,” Dangor said.

"This is a practice that is already happening, for example with India and China, but the bigger goal of the financial architecture will require the BRICS members working together with others at the [United Nations] system."