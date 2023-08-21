D-day for Mkhwebane to reply to Section 194 inquiry guilty finding

The committee also believes Busisiwe Mkhwebane held secret meetings with the State Security Agency during her ABSA investigation.

CAPE TOWN – Monday marks the deadline for suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to respond to the Section 194 inquiry’s guilty finding against her.

The inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office concluded its considerations on various findings of incompetence and misconduct related to her investigations.

It gave her until Monday to respond to its draft report before a final one recommending her removal as Public Protector is sent to the National Assembly for consideration.

At its last meeting, the inquiry found Mkhwebane guilty of incompetence and misconduct in investigations on matters like the South African Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit and ABSA/Reserve Bank “lifeboat” investigation.

The committee also believes Mkhwebane held secret meetings with the State Security Agency during her ABSA investigation.

It also found her guilty of being in unlawful possession of an intelligence report while conducting her Sars rogue unit investigation.

While it’s not yet clear whether Mkhwebane has met the deadline, the Section 194 inquiry will meet on Tuesday to consider her submissions before it adopts its final report.

Meanwhile, advocate Winston Erasmus has made another plea to Parliament for chairperson Richard Dyantyi to recuse himself from inquiry.

In a letter to the National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula, Erasmus said she should suspend the inquiry because of Dyantyi’s alleged bias.