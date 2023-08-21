CT taxi strike violence exposed community rifts - ANC Dullah Omar Region chair

Newly-elected chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC)'s Dullah Omar Region in the Western Cape, Ndithini Tyhido, said that while poor communities were struggling to get to their places of work, others were sipping champagne in complete oblivion.

CAPE TOWN - Newly-elected chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC)'s Dullah Omar Region in the Western Cape, Ndithini Tyhido, said the recent Santaco stay-away riots had exposed glaring divisions in Cape Town communities.

Tyhido said that while poor communities were struggling to get to their places of work, others were sipping champagne in complete oblivion.

JUST IN: Newly elected leadership of the biggest ANC region in the Western Cape, Dullar Omar Region.The newly elected chairperson of the region says there’s a good relationship between the elected regional leaders and the PEC. #DullarOmarElectiveConference #ANCWC pic.twitter.com/vDu3nOU74v ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 20, 2023

[WATCH] The Khayelitsha Development Forum Chairperson, Ndithini Tyhido has been announced as the new Chairperson of the ANC’s biggest region in the Western Cape, Dullar Omar Region. #ANCDullarOmarRegion #ElectiveConference pic.twitter.com/h5onuUR8lo ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 20, 2023

He said that it was disappointing that there was no firm intervention from the side of the government in preventing further escalation of the taxi unrest.

The chairperson of ANC's biggest region in the province added that there would be no infighting for positions under his leadership, as the region suffered internal disputes leading to its dissolution early last year.

"The ANC is a unitary organisation and there's a clear demarcation of responsibilities between lower and upper structures. We know of no fundamental or there could be no serious problem between ourselves and the new PEC that's elected. Up to this point, we have seen support from the PEC."

Tyhido further said that the ANC leadership in the region must be aware of the plight of the communities it served.

"That an ANC branch must have an inventory, the ANC branch must know how many graduates... you can't generalise and say there are unemployed graduates in Cape Town. ANC branches, not some statistics, ANC branches must know how many in what VD, how many households who are food insecure in a voting district."