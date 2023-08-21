BRICS Summit expected to bolster financial muscle of emerging markets

Together, the five member countries - Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa - boast a growing population, high growth, natural resources and advanced technology.

JOHANNESBURG - This year’s 15th BRICS Summit is expected to solidify the emerging market bloc as a future superpower.

Currently, the bloc represents 26% of the world’s output and is expected to shift the world’s economy by 2030.

Together, the five member countries - Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa - boast a growing population, high growth, natural resources and advanced technology.

The BRICS bloc is gaining serious financial muscle.

The alliance’s global GDP contribution is expected to reach $33 trillion by 2028.

The rise of BRICS has demonstrated the possibility of a power shift from the global north to the south.

The grouping is now leading in terms of demographics, natural resources, energy and expanding industrial capacity.

ALSO READ:

• Ramaphosa defends SA's BRICS participation, emphasises non-aligned policy

• BRICS growth evidence of 'multipolarity' of the times, says Ramaphosa

• SA confident of hosting safe and secure BRICS Summit

• BRICS expansion not about building body that's anti-West, says Pandor

• Ntshavheni: BRICS Summit must do more to ensure global peace is achieved

• Russia-Ukraine war: Non-aligned stance doesn't mean SA supports Kremlin - Dirco

Ambassador at large for Asia and BRICS at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Professor Anil Sooklal, said it’s the turn of the developing economies to rise.

“The number of the emerging economies are bigger than G7 economies, bigger than European economies. They are more assertive and surer in terms of what they want,”said Sooklal.

Another key outcome for the bloc has been the establishment of its own development funding institution.

The new Development Bank established as a partial alternative to the World Bank, has approved over 90 projects worth US $32 billion.

Members said the lender’s coffers must be strengthened to help BRICS nations reduce the currency risk that comes with borrowing money in dollars.

This year’s BRICS summit is expected to accelerate trade between the members, as they aim to take their seat on the global economic table.