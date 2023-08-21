ANC's new Dullah Omar Region leaders urged to stay away from factional politics

The region elected new leadership in Cape Town on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Western Cape secretary, Neville Delport, is calling on the Dullah Omar Region’s newly elected leadership to remain disciplined and stay away from factional politics.

This after the region elected new leadership in Cape Town on Sunday.

Delport said the previous leadership of the region failed the party and the people by engaging in factions.

"We want to be remembered as a leader that is not factional, that doesn't take sides, that has delivered for the ANC close to 40%. But comrades we need each other in that regard."

Meanwhile, the party's member of the provincial legislature, Khalid Sayed, added that a lot of work went into organising the gathering.

"As you can hear, the excitement is very much here on the part of the delegates. A tremendous amount of work has gone into this in a very short space of time. Remember there was no elected regional leadership that could take this region to conference. They were disbanded."