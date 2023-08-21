ANC's alliance partners in WC welcome new Dullah Omar Region leadership

The region announced its new top five leaders in a closely contested election on Sunday in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress alliance partners in the Western Cape, South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) have welcomed the new leadership of the party's biggest region in the province, the Dullah Omar Region.

The region announced its new top five leaders in a closely contested election on Sunday in Cape Town.

Ndithini Tyhido is the new chairperson of the region, followed by his deputy, Sonwabile Ngxiza, while Mvusi Mdala is the regional secretary.

Maureldia Chowgley is the deputy secretary of the region and Lynn Abrahams becomes the newly-elected treasurer.

Newly elected leadership of the biggest ANC region in the Western Cape, Dullar Omar Region. The newly elected chairperson of the region says there's a good relationship between the elected regional leaders and the PEC.

The SACP's spokesperson in the Western Cape, Monde Nqulwana, said the communist party was ready to work with the leadership to address service delivery issues.

"You take it from the uncollected waste in townships, overflowing of sewers, the collapse of the rail network, the collapse of the road network, that's the responsibility of this leadership to engage the government to prioritise those."

Meanwhile, the provincial Cosatu chairperson, Motlatsi Tsubane, added that the leadership must hit the ground running as the 2024 elections were just months away.

"We are going to the 2024 national elections. Is the ANC ready? Do we have the necessary machinery to indulge in that process? Remember in the past elections, the ANC got under 40% in the local elections."