702 apologises to Walk the Talk participants for traffic congestion at event

Despite a buzz of excitement and a record turnout, a number of participants shared their frustrations over delays owing to heavy traffic.

JOHANNESBURG - 702 station manager, Mzoxolo Jojwana, has apologised to all supporters and listeners who faced challenges during the 702 Walk the Talk event.

On Sunday, 27,000 listeners put on their walking shoes and made their way to the Cradle of Humankind for the 23rd edition of the walk, the first after a three-year hiatus due to COVID.

Station management has acknowledged the issues and said it will work to avoid similar issues in the future.

Jojwana said the volume of people who arrived was underestimated.

“We could have, and we certainly will do better when it comes to road control and traffic flow management, we underestimate the number of people so this encourages us deeply to go back to the drawing board and actually plan a bit better for 2024 and certainly for where we have fallen short, we will do better and come back stronger in 2024.”

He said despite the issues that have been raised, 702 Walk The Talk still turned out to be a heartwarming event:

“We apologise unreservedly for that. We have taken on board the feedback - there’s been feedback on social media, I met a lot of our listeners yesterday, our walkers, they gave me personal feedback and we will take it on board. It was a wonderful day when we got in there, I mean the vibe was absolutely electric. I mean 20,000 people walking the 8, the 5, it was a wonderful day.”