Stats show crime spike in some Western Cape hotspots

Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha are among crime hotspots in the province that have shown an increased crime rate.

CAPE TOWN - Crime has increased in at least five townships regarded as crime hotspots in the Western Cape, despite the latest crime statistics showing that the overall provincial picture is improving.

Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha are among the areas that have shown an increased crime rate.

Provincial Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen has assured residents that the department will continue investing in officers so further reductions can be achieved.

"I'm deeply concerned about the continued increases that we are experiencing in the Mitchells Plain and Gugulethu, and now in Khayelitsha and Harare," he said.

Allen explained that the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) uses data and evidence to curb crime and the department would continue to do so.

ALSO READ: