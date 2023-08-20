Ramaphosa says suggestions ANC changed electoral rules for him are 'mischievous'

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said it is mischievous to suggest that the African National Congress (ANC) changed its electoral rules to accommodate only him.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s national working committee meeting which kicked off in Gauteng on Saturday.

In early August, the ANC’s electoral committee added a note to its rule book that members facing private prosecution will not be prevented from standing as candidates in the national and provincial legislatures.

Meanwhile, in July, the Gauteng High Court dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa.

Zuma accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory to the leaking of his private medical records by state senior prosecutor, Billy Downer.

ANC’s electoral committee member, Chief Livhuwani Matsila said the amendment on private prosecution was done to protect members from abusing the system.

However, the ANC’s step-aside policy remains intact which states that members facing serious court charges should be removed from party positions and any government positions pending the finalisation of their cases.

Ramaphosa, who is now cleared for a second term as state president should the ANC win next year’s elections, said all the party’s rules are made for the benefit of the organisation, not one person.

"And these are essentially meant to improve governance in the ANC, this is part of the renewal process so that the ANC can be better governed, better run."

The ANC’s national working committee was in Gauteng for a three-day meeting on various issues affecting the province.