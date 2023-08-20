Ramaphosa promises to bring back home 23 South Africans stranded in Niger

This follows July's military coup in the West African country, which President Ramaphosa said South Africa condemns.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government was working hard to bring home the 23 South Africans stranded in Niger.

A military coup in July resulted in democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum being kept isolated in his home.

Speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC) national working committee (NWC) meeting at the Turffontein racecourse on Saturday, Ramaphosa said government was concerned about the developments in that country.

He said while out on a walk recently, he met a woman who told him that her boyfriend was trapped in Niger.

“…and she said, President, can you do something to bring my boyfriend home, and I said, yes we will bring your boyfriend home as we will bring the 22 others because there are 23 South Africans there.”

Ramaphosa said the South African government condemns the coup in Niger.

“We firmly believe that democratically elected governments must not be removed through unconstitutional means. Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) is firmly seized with this matter and through the African Union (AU) we will support the efforts and interventions they seek to make.”

The Ecowas recently announced that it agreed on an undisclosed date for a military intervention in Niger to restore the democratically elected government.