Ramaphosa not fazed by 'sideshow moonshot pact' as it ‘poses no threat’ to ANC

Ramaphosa, along with senior members within the ANC has dismissed the Multi-Party Charter for SA coalition, saying the parties 'will never be able to amass the support that the ANC has.'

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said the 'moonshot pact' is a sideshow that poses no threat to the ruling party.

Earlier this week, seven opposition parties formed the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa which is a coalition aiming to unseat the ANC from power after next year's elections.

Senior members within the ANC have dismissed this coalition, saying this is a tacit admission by the respective parties that they cannot win an election by themselves - sentiments Ramaphosa echoed.

“They are entitled to hold conferences to do whatever, they will never be able to amass the support that the ANC has, this is solid support right across the country.”

Ramaphosa said the ANC is focused on winning an outright majority at next year's polls and not on coalition talks.

“There is no organisation that has as much reach to the people of South Africa as the ANC has and that is why we are confident in saying we are working for victory, so this issue of a defeatist approach that we are going to be in coalition is far, far, far off our thinking."