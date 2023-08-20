Ramaphosa: 'Minority groups feel left out from SA's decision-making table'

Building an inclusive South Africa is an ongoing process and many still feel left out, said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed minority races who feel excluded from the country’s political landscape, saying the building of a non-racial South Africa is still an ongoing exercise.

Ramaphosa spoke at the Johannesburg City Hall, where the United Democratic Front (UDF) celebrated its 40th anniversary on Sunday.

The President said coloured and Indian people had been at the vanguard of the formation of UDF 40 years ago.

Ramaphosa said these groups, including white people, now feel left out from the country’s decision-making table.

"Many white South Africans wrongly believe there is no place for them in South Africa today, and some have drifted toward lager-style politics and a siege mentality," he said.

Ramaphosa said all these feelings should not be taken lightly.

He said when the ANC took charge of government in 1994 it committed itself to building a non-racial, non-sexist and inclusive South Africa.