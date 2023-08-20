BRICS growth evidence of 'multipolarity' of the times, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said there has been a tectonic shift in the geopolitical landscape of the world recently, with the era of one power having dominance over many parts of the world over.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the growth of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) organisation shows that the world has entered a "multipolar" era.

Ramaphosa spoke on the sidelines of the African National Congress’s national working committee (NWC) meeting at the Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The President said he is looking forward to hosting the world’s leaders for the BRICS summit at Sandton Convention Centre this coming week.

He said the era of one power having dominance over many parts of the world is over.

Ramaphosa said Brics summit presents an opportunity for world leaders to address many issues, including the case of unilateral sanctions.

"Because we now have a new world order and the BRICS Summit is going to be discussing all that, and the important thing is that South Africa, small as we are, is right at the epicentre of these types of discussions, testifying to the role that we play. We're not arrogant about it, humble but we're recognised for the key role that we play," the President said.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday regarding Brics and other foreign policy issues relating to South Africa.