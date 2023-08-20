Lotto results: Saturday, 19 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 19 August 2023 are:
Lotto: 13, 14, 15, 18, 22, 33 B: 36
Lotto Plus 1: 07, 29, 37, 39, 40, 43 B: 49
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 16, 29, 35, 40, 51 B: 46
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
