Kolisi returns as Springboks thrash Wales in Rugby World Cup warm-up

There was no sign of his April injury as Kolisi played the whole of the first half before going off at the break.

CARDIFF - South Africa captain Siya Kolisi returned to action as the Webb Ellis trophy holders overwhelmed Wales 52-16 in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff on Saturday.

The flanker, who led the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2019, partially tore his anterior cruciate ligament in April.

But there was no sign of the injury as Kolisi played the whole of the first half before going off at the break.

"I've been praying, God has been good to me and my wife has been by my side," Kolisi told Amazon Prime when asked about his return from injury.

"It's belief, mental belief. Also the guys that have been through it, whenever I was in a tough place, saying that I could get through it," the 32-year-old added.

South Africa scored eight tries, including a penalty try, as they enjoyed a record victory against Wales in Cardiff.

Springbok wing Canan Moodie, who also impressed in defence, scored two tries while Jesse Kriel also crossed twice as the centre ended a five-year spell without a Test try in style.

"When the World Cup squad was announced it was amazing, four years ago I was still at school," said the 20-year-old Moodie.

This was Wales's final warm-up game, with coach Warren Gatland due to name his World Cup squad on Monday.

DISAPPOINTING

The result meant Wales had conceded 50 or more points for the first time in either of the New Zealander's two spells in charge.

"It was disappointing," Gatland told reporters. "We spoke to the players about facing them. The only positive is the learnings they'll hopefully take."

South Africa are in the tougher half of a lopsided draw, with top-ranked Ireland and Scotland - their opening opponents in Marseille on September 10 - also in Pool B. Wales face Fiji - the team that knocked them out of the 2007 edition in France -- in Bordeaux on the same day.

Wales gave a Test debut to full-back Cai Evans in a back-line without the injured Alex Cuthbert, Dan Biggar and Liam Williams.



The Springboks scored from their first entry into the Wales 22 in just the fourth minute, Kolisi's fine pass sending in hooker Malcolm Marx for a try at the corner.

Fly-half Manie Libbok missed the conversion and Wales then edged ahead at 6-5 through two Sam Costelow penalties.

But the Springboks hit back with their second try, giant lock RG Snyman making an initial break before full-back Willie le Roux's floated pass released right wing Moodie.

Following fly-half Costelow's third successful penalty, South Africa went further ahead with a penalty try in the 34th minute.

Le Roux's chip into the corner was batted away by Rio Dyer, under pressure from Moodie. Following a lengthy video review, Wales wing Dyer was sin-binned and a penalty try awarded.

Moments later, South Africa had another try.

Damian de Allende kicked ahead but Mason Grady appeared to have snuffed out the danger by gathering the ball.

But in trying to offload, the ball came loose out of his hands and Kriel pounced, with South Africa 24-9 ahead at half-time.

Kriel had a spectacular second try 12 minutes into the second half as he sprinted clear to crown a length of the field move after Pieter-Steph du Toit intercepted a Wales pass near the Springboks' line.

Du Toit then powered over from a close-range ruck before Moodie crossed for his second try.

Fly-half Libbok, who landed five conversions, then sent in Damian Willemse before Wales managed their only try, through replacement hooker Sam Parry.

South Africa continue their preparations with a warm-up game against arch-rivals New Zealand at Twickenham on Friday.